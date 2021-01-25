Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $71,000 Stock Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 80.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ICLN. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,016,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,293,000 after buying an additional 743,740 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 557,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,317,000 after purchasing an additional 282,452 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 552,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,921,000 after purchasing an additional 180,465 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 407,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,535,000 after purchasing an additional 136,984 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 125.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 400,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,408,000 after purchasing an additional 223,219 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLN opened at $32.90 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.74. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $8.08 and a 1 year high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

