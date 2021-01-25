Sowell Financial Services LLC Grows Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 103.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,119 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMP. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth $26,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 188.9% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 75.0% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE MMP opened at $45.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $64.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.25.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The firm had revenue of $598.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MMP. Credit Suisse Group cut Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magellan Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.53.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, Director Chansoo Joung purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.32 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,689.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.