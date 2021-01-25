Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $96,000 Position in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its position in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in The Shyft Group were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHYF. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in The Shyft Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,883,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,820,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Shyft Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,513,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

SHYF opened at $31.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -398.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.37. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $32.23.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $203.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.73 million. The Shyft Group had a positive return on equity of 28.06% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $445,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,103 shares in the company, valued at $14,783,697.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

SHYF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Colliers Securities lifted their price objective on The Shyft Group from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of The Shyft Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc, manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV).

