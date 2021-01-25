Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.25 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company focusing on the research, development and manufacturing of products that save water and energy. The Company develops and manufactures products such as WaterSavr, Heatsavr and Ecosavr. The Company also offers thermal polyaspartate biopolymers (TPAs) for oil fields, agricultural industry, irrigation, detergents, personal care products and cosmetic products. Flexible Solutions International, Inc is based in Victoria, Canada. “

Shares of FSI opened at $3.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.89. Flexible Solutions International has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $4.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $46.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.52.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $8.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.11 million. Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 12.04%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Flexible Solutions International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

