Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $12.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sims Metal Management Ltd is a metals and electronics recycling company. It specializes in ferrous and non-ferrous metals recycling, post-consumer electronic goods recycling, and municipal waste recycling. Sims Metal Management Ltd, formerly known as Sims Group, is based in New York, United States. “

Get Sims alerts:

Shares of SMSMY stock opened at $10.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.11 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average of $7.12. Sims has a 1 year low of $3.18 and a 1 year high of $11.34.

Sims Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals in Australia, China, Turkey, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global Trading, and Sims Lifecycle Services.

Read More: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sims (SMSMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sims Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sims and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.