The Siam Cement Public (OTCMKTS:SCVPY) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Siam Cement Public (OTCMKTS:SCVPY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS SCVPY opened at $12.50 on Thursday. The Siam Cement Public has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $12.67.
The Siam Cement Public Company Profile
