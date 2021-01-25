JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) a €26.50 Price Target

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) received a €26.50 ($31.18) price target from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

MT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Nord/LB set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. ArcelorMittal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €21.55 ($25.35).

ArcelorMittal has a 12-month low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 12-month high of €30.76 ($36.19).

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

