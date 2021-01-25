JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc (JAM.L) (LON:JAM) Sets New 1-Year High at $603.00

Shares of JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc (JAM.L) (LON:JAM) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 603 ($7.88) and last traded at GBX 594.31 ($7.76), with a volume of 6839 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 593 ($7.75).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.45, a current ratio of 58.74 and a quick ratio of 58.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 580.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 535.45. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.79.

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc (JAM.L) Company Profile (LON:JAM)

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s objective is to achieve capital growth from North American investments by outperformance of the Company’s benchmark, which is the S&P 500 Index. The Company invests in North American quoted companies, including exposure to smaller capitalization stocks.

