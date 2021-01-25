Flex LNG’s (FLNG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Kepler Capital Markets

Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Danske upgraded Flex LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

NYSE:FLNG opened at $8.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.79. The company has a market capitalization of $485.84 million, a PE ratio of 74.83 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Flex LNG has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $10.65.

Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $33.15 million for the quarter. Flex LNG had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 4.12%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Flex LNG stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flex LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,798,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,043 shares during the quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned about 5.17% of Flex LNG worth $16,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 15.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flex LNG Company Profile

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated six LNG carriers. It also provides chartering and management services. Flex LNG Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

