Royal Bank of Canada Raises Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target to $47.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the chip maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on INTC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Intel to a sell rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group set a $71.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Intel from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $56.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The company has a market capitalization of $232.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.28 and a 200 day moving average of $50.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $360,624.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $26,481.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at $651,290.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Intel by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,489,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,805 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 35.5% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 826,767 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $42,810,000 after purchasing an additional 216,737 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at $3,590,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 137,966 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,143,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,271 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

