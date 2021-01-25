State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Position in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 545.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FLGT opened at $69.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 1.92. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $79.64.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.69. The business had revenue of $101.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.73 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 35.31%. Sell-side analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Paul Kim sold 100,000 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total value of $4,617,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 235,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,891,456.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Bolger sold 4,269 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $188,860.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,450.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,283 shares of company stock valued at $7,125,530 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FLGT. TheStreet raised Fulgent Genetics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut Fulgent Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fulgent Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fulgent Genetics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

