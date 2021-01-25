Morgan Stanley Decreases Stock Holdings in Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in shares of Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,856 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Gold Resource were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Gold Resource by 3.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 148,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 256.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 9,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 7.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 7,888 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 5.3% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 217,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 10,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Resource in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 44.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GORO stock opened at $2.70 on Monday. Gold Resource Co. has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $6.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -269.73 and a beta of 1.86.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Gold Resource had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $42.29 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gold Resource Co. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.0033 per share. This is a positive change from Gold Resource’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Gold Resource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

GORO has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Gold Resource from $7.50 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gold Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Gold Resource Company Profile

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 24,372 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

