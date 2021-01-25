Morgan Stanley Has $266,000 Position in PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) by 57.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,072 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in PCB Bancorp were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 5,082 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,482 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in PCB Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 581.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 43,663 shares during the last quarter. 32.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Sang Young Lee acquired 3,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.75 per share, for a total transaction of $29,874.00. Insiders purchased a total of 32,089 shares of company stock worth $333,621 over the last 90 days. 20.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PCB Bancorp stock opened at $12.45 on Monday. PCB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.31 and a 52-week high of $15.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.48 million, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $19.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.70 million. Equities research analysts forecast that PCB Bancorp will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PCB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of PCB Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

