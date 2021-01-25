Morgan Stanley Lowers Holdings in Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC)

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in shares of Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,792 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Select Interior Concepts were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Select Interior Concepts by 4.5% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 857.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 208,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 186,289 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 61.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 226,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 86,134 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts in the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,268,000. Institutional investors own 50.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley increased their price target on Select Interior Concepts from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

SIC stock opened at $8.81 on Monday. Select Interior Concepts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $8.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.24. The stock has a market cap of $224.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.93 and a beta of 2.70.

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $150.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.20 million. Select Interior Concepts had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Select Interior Concepts, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Select Interior Concepts Company Profile

Select Interior Concepts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers.

