Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,685 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Graham were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GHM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Graham by 283.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Graham during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Graham during the third quarter valued at about $3,868,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Graham by 39.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Graham by 14.1% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GHM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Graham from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

Shares of Graham stock opened at $16.97 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.11. Graham Co. has a 52 week low of $10.36 and a 52 week high of $20.68. The stock has a market cap of $169.31 million, a PE ratio of 113.13 and a beta of 0.85.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.20. Graham had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $27.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Graham Co. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; and vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps.

