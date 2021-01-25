Morgan Stanley Reduces Position in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,407 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BRT Apartments were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 132,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 59,935 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 149,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.34% of the company’s stock.

Get BRT Apartments alerts:

Shares of NYSE BRT opened at $15.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. BRT Apartments Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $18.28.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. BRT Apartments had a negative net margin of 37.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.35%. Analysts anticipate that BRT Apartments Corp. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th.

BRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of BRT Apartments from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of BRT Apartments from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

About BRT Apartments

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT).

Receive News & Ratings for BRT Apartments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRT Apartments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.