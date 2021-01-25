Morgan Stanley Sells 88,138 Shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 88,138 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Ituran Location and Control were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITRN. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV bought a new stake in Ituran Location and Control during the third quarter worth $835,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Ituran Location and Control during the third quarter worth $28,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ituran Location and Control by 43.6% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 20,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 6,220 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 2.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 466,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,487,000 after purchasing an additional 14,090 shares during the last quarter. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ituran Location and Control alerts:

NASDAQ:ITRN opened at $18.63 on Monday. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $26.24. The company has a market cap of $437.25 million, a P/E ratio of -69.00 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. Ituran Location and Control had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 23.94%. The business had revenue of $60.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ITRN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Ituran Location and Control Profile

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ituran Location and Control Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ituran Location and Control and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.