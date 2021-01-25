Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Position in Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) by 221.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,648 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Pzena Investment Management were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pzena Investment Management by 9.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,693 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 88.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 8,245 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 17.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 8,506 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 5.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 175,524 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 8,591 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 5.7% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 361,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 19,339 shares during the period. 14.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PZN opened at $8.57 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.04. Pzena Investment Management, Inc has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $8.90. The firm has a market cap of $609.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.81 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.

