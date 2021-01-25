Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) by 127.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 148,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,096 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,399 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 9,278 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 112,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 639.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 12,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $30,000. 57.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pieris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of PIRS stock opened at $2.77 on Monday. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.04 million, a P/E ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.71.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.13). Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 59.11% and a negative return on equity of 55.20%. The company had revenue of $2.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.