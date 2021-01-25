State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,532 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UAA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,309,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,758,000 after purchasing an additional 29,553 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Under Armour during the 2nd quarter worth about $535,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Under Armour by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 286,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after buying an additional 17,780 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Under Armour during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,053,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Under Armour by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. 36.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Under Armour alerts:

UAA has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Pivotal Research raised Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on Under Armour from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Under Armour from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.60.

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $18.51 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.56. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $21.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.23. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.