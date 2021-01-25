Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,882 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 35.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Sensient Technologies during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 22.6% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SXT opened at $76.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.95 and a beta of 0.96. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $38.24 and a 52-week high of $78.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

