Schwab 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Schwab 1000 ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHK. 55I LLC increased its position in Schwab 1000 ETF by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 35,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 14,782 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schwab 1000 ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Schwab 1000 ETF by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC increased its position in Schwab 1000 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 789,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Schwab 1000 ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHK opened at $38.42 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.44. Schwab 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $21.30 and a 12-month high of $38.85.

