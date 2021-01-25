State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 2,230 Shares of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,230 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Anika Therapeutics were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Anika Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Anika Therapeutics by 312.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Anika Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Anika Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Anika Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $284,000. 95.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anika Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research raised shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of ANIK stock opened at $38.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The company has a market capitalization of $553.82 million, a P/E ratio of -82.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.51. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $47.47.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.44). Anika Therapeutics had a positive return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $31.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.22 million. On average, research analysts expect that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anika Therapeutics Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated joint preservation, restoration, and regenerative solutions company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead products include HYALOMATRIX for the treatment of skin wounds, such as pressure ulcers, diabetic foot ulcers, and deep second-degree burns; and MEROGEL, a woven fleece nasal packing.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANIK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK).

Receive News & Ratings for Anika Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anika Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.