State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,450 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. 51.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco Mortgage Capital alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on IVR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Invesco Mortgage Capital from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $2.80.

NYSE IVR opened at $3.56 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.11. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $15.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $645.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.45.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. As a group, research analysts predict that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 12th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 11th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.99%. This is a boost from Invesco Mortgage Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

In related news, Director James R. Lientz, Jr. sold 10,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total value of $37,236.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,244.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.