TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Stock Position Trimmed by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,708 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in TEGNA by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,077,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,086,000 after buying an additional 67,292 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in TEGNA by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,190,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,489,000 after buying an additional 186,200 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in TEGNA by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,467,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,244,000 after buying an additional 255,628 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in TEGNA by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 962,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,308,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 836,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,831,000 after purchasing an additional 23,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

TGNA stock opened at $15.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.92. TEGNA Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $18.31.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $738.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.97 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 11.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.29%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TGNA. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Huber Research cut shares of TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

