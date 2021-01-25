The Sage Group’s (SGPYY) “Underperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a sell rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on The Sage Group in a research note on Friday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised The Sage Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of SGPYY stock opened at $33.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 0.94. The Sage Group has a twelve month low of $24.61 and a twelve month high of $41.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.69.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.559 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is a boost from The Sage Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.43%.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

