State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 414 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,199 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TCBI. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

TCBI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Bank of America cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Texas Capital Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.17.

NASDAQ TCBI opened at $66.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.10 and a 52-week high of $70.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 5.48%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.10 per share, with a total value of $43,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,993.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.