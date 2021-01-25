State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 2,130 Shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Surmodics were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Surmodics by 171.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Surmodics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Surmodics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Surmodics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Surmodics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,562 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $87,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,380,442.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Surmodics stock opened at $45.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.46 million, a PE ratio of 573.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.75. Surmodics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.06 and a 12 month high of $49.00.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $22.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 million. Surmodics had a return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 1.18%. On average, analysts expect that Surmodics, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Surmodics

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics.

