State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 362 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Insperity were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NSP. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Insperity by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Insperity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $883,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Insperity by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Insperity by 1,183.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 10,568 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Insperity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NSP. Truist lifted their target price on Insperity from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Sidoti initiated coverage on Insperity in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Insperity from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.67.

In other Insperity news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $30,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,675 shares in the company, valued at $7,520,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 4,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.15, for a total transaction of $358,739.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,992.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,610 shares of company stock valued at $4,690,201. Insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

NSP stock opened at $84.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.98 and its 200 day moving average is $75.72. Insperity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.59 and a 12-month high of $95.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.10 million. Insperity had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 717.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

