Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys New Position in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IMVT. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Immunovant during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,155,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Immunovant by 911.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,513,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,623 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Immunovant by 53.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,529,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,550 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Immunovant by 247.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,151,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,520,000 after acquiring an additional 819,890 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Immunovant during the third quarter worth $19,040,000. 40.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IMVT opened at $42.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion and a PE ratio of -32.71. Immunovant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.34 and a fifty-two week high of $53.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.46 and a 200-day moving average of $39.27.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. Analysts predict that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IMVT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Immunovant in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on Immunovant from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Immunovant in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Immunovant from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Immunovant currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.12.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

