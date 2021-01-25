Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Cantel Medical were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMD. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cantel Medical by 14.3% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in shares of Cantel Medical by 28.9% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Cantel Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cantel Medical by 23.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cantel Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMD opened at $79.72 on Monday. Cantel Medical Corp. has a 52 week low of $20.81 and a 52 week high of $89.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.29.

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.54. Cantel Medical had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $297.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cantel Medical Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cantel Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 21st. CJS Securities assumed coverage on Cantel Medical in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cantel Medical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.80.

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

