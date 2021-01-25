TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Alembic Global Advisors

Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $723.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TDG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $510.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird raised TransDigm Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $484.00 to $668.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Barclays raised TransDigm Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $668.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America cut TransDigm Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $670.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $375.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $572.56.

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $576.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion, a PE ratio of 64.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $603.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $521.52. TransDigm Group has a 12-month low of $200.06 and a 12-month high of $673.51.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.62 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that TransDigm Group will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 20,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.14, for a total transaction of $11,942,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.93, for a total value of $10,498,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,000 shares of company stock valued at $64,263,315 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,376,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,526,000. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Pinnacle Bank grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

