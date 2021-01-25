Barclays Raises Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Price Target to $35.00

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PING. Mizuho raised their price objective on Ping Identity from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ping Identity from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ping Identity from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James started coverage on Ping Identity in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Ping Identity from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.24.

Get Ping Identity alerts:

NYSE PING opened at $32.30 on Thursday. Ping Identity has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $37.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -461.43, a P/E/G ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.01.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. Ping Identity had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $59.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ping Identity will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Adriana Zenia Carpenter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $78,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,052. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Raj M. Dani sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $357,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,055,967.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,172,261 shares of company stock valued at $137,459,351. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PING. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Ping Identity by 43.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 20,483 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Ping Identity by 263.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 4,581 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ping Identity by 57.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,187,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,204,000 after purchasing an additional 795,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Ping Identity during the second quarter worth approximately $766,000. 99.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.