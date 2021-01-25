PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target Raised to $112.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $87.00 to $112.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

PVH has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp started coverage on PVH in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on PVH from $62.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PVH from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PVH from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on PVH from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.33.

NYSE:PVH opened at $97.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.97. PVH has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 2.33.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.08. PVH had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PVH will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David F. Kozel sold 5,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total transaction of $472,376.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 23,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.92, for a total value of $2,517,234.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 454,181 shares of company stock valued at $41,467,269. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PVH. FMR LLC raised its holdings in PVH by 5.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,562,654 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $507,536,000 after purchasing an additional 514,263 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in PVH during the second quarter worth approximately $676,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in PVH by 112.3% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 724 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in PVH during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in PVH by 8.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,325 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

