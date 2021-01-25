Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Raised to Buy at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $66.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SLF. National Bank Financial raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Sun Life Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.36.

Shares of NYSE SLF opened at $47.73 on Thursday. Sun Life Financial has a 12-month low of $24.37 and a 12-month high of $50.13. The company has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.56.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 14.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were given a $0.413 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.42%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLF. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 14.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,451,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,098,000 after acquiring an additional 790,835 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the second quarter worth $214,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 9.8% in the third quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 29.3% in the third quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the third quarter worth $30,833,000. 43.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

