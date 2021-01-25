National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) Raised to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $17.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $13.50.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on NOV. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on National Oilwell Varco in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued an underperform rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on National Oilwell Varco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America upgraded National Oilwell Varco from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded National Oilwell Varco from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered National Oilwell Varco from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.23.

NOV stock opened at $13.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.85. National Oilwell Varco has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $24.75.

National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). National Oilwell Varco had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 36.63%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that National Oilwell Varco will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Oilwell Varco by 20.2% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 37,946,645 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $343,797,000 after purchasing an additional 6,374,977 shares in the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of National Oilwell Varco by 34.5% during the third quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 7,559,081 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $68,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940,079 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Oilwell Varco by 11.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,919,054 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $23,509,000 after acquiring an additional 189,417 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of National Oilwell Varco by 48.8% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,614,145 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $14,624,000 after acquiring an additional 529,447 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Oilwell Varco by 29.0% in the third quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,405,946 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $12,738,000 after acquiring an additional 316,354 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

