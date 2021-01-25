Head to Head Comparison: Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) & Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS)

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) and Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.3% of Titan Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.1% of Cerus shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Cerus shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Titan Medical has a beta of 3.53, meaning that its share price is 253% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cerus has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Titan Medical and Cerus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Medical N/A N/A -$41.91 million N/A N/A Cerus $74.65 million 16.26 -$71.24 million ($0.51) -14.24

Titan Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cerus.

Profitability

This table compares Titan Medical and Cerus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Medical N/A N/A -53.07% Cerus -73.72% -63.47% -30.82%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Titan Medical and Cerus, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Titan Medical 0 1 0 0 2.00 Cerus 0 0 4 0 3.00

Titan Medical currently has a consensus price target of $1.00, suggesting a potential downside of 61.98%. Cerus has a consensus price target of $7.63, suggesting a potential upside of 5.03%. Given Cerus’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cerus is more favorable than Titan Medical.

Summary

Cerus beats Titan Medical on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Titan Medical Company Profile

Titan Medical Inc., a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D high definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures. The SPORT Surgical System enables surgeons to perform surgical procedures for gynecologic, urologic, colorectal, and abdominal indications. Titan Medical Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion. The company offers INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma that is designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion. It sells platelet and plasma systems through its direct sales force and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. The company has a collaboration with the National Trauma Institute to supply Intercept plasma for use in the plasma resuscitation without lung injury (PROpOLIs) clinical study. Cerus Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, California.

