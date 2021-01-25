W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $469.05 Million

Equities research analysts predict that W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) will announce $469.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for W. R. Grace & Co.’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $468.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $470.10 million. W. R. Grace & Co. reported sales of $504.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W. R. Grace & Co. will report full year sales of $1.73 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover W. R. Grace & Co..

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. W. R. Grace & Co. had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 55.80%. The business had revenue of $419.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.65 million.

GRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. CL King raised their price target on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.88.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in W. R. Grace & Co. by 56.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in W. R. Grace & Co. during the third quarter worth about $6,689,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in W. R. Grace & Co. during the second quarter worth about $462,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in W. R. Grace & Co. during the third quarter worth about $2,230,000. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its stake in W. R. Grace & Co. by 91.6% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 38,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GRA opened at $61.10 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.11. W. R. Grace & Co. has a 52-week low of $26.75 and a 52-week high of $70.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 290.95 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20.

W. R. Grace & Co. Company Profile

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

