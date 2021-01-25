The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.11 Billion

Analysts expect The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to post $8.11 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for The Travelers Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.17 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.04 billion. The Travelers Companies reported sales of $8.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies will report full-year sales of $33.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $32.55 billion to $34.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $35.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.76 billion to $37.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Travelers Companies.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.32 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRV. Zacks Investment Research raised The Travelers Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $122.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.87.

Shares of The Travelers Companies stock opened at $145.84 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.96. The Travelers Companies has a 52-week low of $76.99 and a 52-week high of $152.29. The firm has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 201.2% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 416.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

