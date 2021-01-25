Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target Raised to $139.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $138.00 to $139.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PXD. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $130.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $161.00 to $149.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $119.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $131.32.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $131.16 on Thursday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $147.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.89%.

In related news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total value of $57,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,235.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 6,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total value of $782,399.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,352,363.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,835 shares of company stock worth $1,567,819. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 200.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,034.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

