Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aspen Aerogels, Inc. is an energy technology company that designs, develops and manufactures aerogel insulation used primarily in large-scale energy infrastructure facilities. The Company offers insulation for high temperature steam pipes, vessels, and equipment. Aspen serves petrochemical, refinery, industrial, and power generation sectors. It manufactures Cryogel (R), Pyrogel (R) and Spaceloft (R) products. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. is headquartered in Northborough, Massachusetts. “

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ASPN. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.61.

Shares of ASPN stock opened at $18.88 on Thursday. Aspen Aerogels has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $21.56. The company has a market capitalization of $507.27 million, a P/E ratio of -29.97 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 13.39% and a negative return on equity of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $24.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.10 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 34,920 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $409,960.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,583,782. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 518.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company offers Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

Read More: Market Capitalization

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aspen Aerogels (ASPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.