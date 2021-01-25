Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cushman & Wakefield plc is a real estate services firm. The Company acquires and develops commercial properties as well as provides property leasing, facilities management, tenant representation and valuation services. Cushman & Wakefield plc is based in Chicago, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $15.25 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cushman & Wakefield has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.88.

CWK stock opened at $15.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.12 and a 200-day moving average of $12.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Cushman & Wakefield has a 12 month low of $6.84 and a 12 month high of $20.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.52.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Cushman & Wakefield’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's operating segments include the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

