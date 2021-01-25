Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ESTC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Elastic from $160.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Elastic from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Elastic from $156.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Elastic from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Elastic from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $155.58.

ESTC opened at $169.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $153.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.80. Elastic has a 1 year low of $39.01 and a 1 year high of $176.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of -112.72 and a beta of 1.16.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $144.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.56 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 22.51% and a negative net margin of 24.21%. As a group, research analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.44, for a total transaction of $265,327.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,712,405.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.66, for a total value of $1,468,290.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,495,474.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,152,464 shares of company stock worth $163,380,542 in the last quarter. 25.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Elastic by 341.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Elastic by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Elastic during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Elastic by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

