Bank of America Boosts SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target to $550.00

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $465.00 to $550.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SIVB. Raymond James lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $340.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $350.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $320.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $365.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $379.20.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $480.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $393.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $298.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $127.39 and a fifty-two week high of $497.85.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%. On average, analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.12, for a total value of $75,640.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,741.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Financial Group Svb sold 597,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $15,259,939.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 605,856 shares of company stock valued at $17,831,178. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 195.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

See Also: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.