Raymond James Raises Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Price Target to $177.00

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $142.00 to $177.00 in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $132.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $153.00.

NYSE JLL opened at $159.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.70. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 12 month low of $78.29 and a 12 month high of $178.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $1.74. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.49%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JLL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 818.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 967,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 861,962 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,170,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,583,000 after purchasing an additional 640,421 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 272.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 239,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,906,000 after purchasing an additional 175,116 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 933.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 158,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,171,000 after purchasing an additional 143,246 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 275,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,350,000 after purchasing an additional 129,504 shares during the period. 94.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

