Morgan Stanley Raises The Timken (NYSE:TKR) Price Target to $90.00

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TKR. KeyCorp upped their price objective on The Timken from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Vertical Research began coverage on The Timken in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Timken from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.57.

Shares of The Timken stock opened at $83.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The Timken has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $86.44.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $894.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.21 million. The Timken had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 9.80%. The Timken’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Timken will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 48,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $3,529,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,021,051.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald J. Myers sold 7,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total value of $479,800.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,427.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,266 shares of company stock valued at $6,907,108 over the last 90 days. 11.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Timken during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Timken during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in The Timken during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in The Timken by 1,379.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Timken by 226.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

About The Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

