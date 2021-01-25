JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Price Target to $195.00

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RACE. Societe Generale increased their price target on Ferrari from $217.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Ferrari from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Ferrari from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Ferrari from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ferrari presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $209.20.

Shares of Ferrari stock opened at $212.07 on Friday. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $127.73 and a 12-month high of $233.66. The stock has a market cap of $39.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $219.97 and its 200-day moving average is $198.18.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. Ferrari had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ferrari will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Ferrari by 106.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at about $460,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the third quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the third quarter valued at about $331,000. 32.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

