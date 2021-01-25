ANTA Sports Products (ANPDF) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS: ANPDF):

1/21/2021 – ANTA Sports Products was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/20/2021 – ANTA Sports Products was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

1/13/2021 – ANTA Sports Products was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/11/2021 – ANTA Sports Products was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

OTCMKTS:ANPDF opened at $18.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.79 and a beta of 1.22. ANTA Sports Products Limited has a one year low of $5.65 and a one year high of $18.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.63.

ANTA Sports Products Limited designs, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, trades in, and retails sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories in the People's Republic of China, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macao, and Singapore. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, football, outdoor, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

