Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Price Target Increased to $47.00 by Analysts at Argus

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its price target lifted by Argus from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CFG. Wedbush upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.96.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Shares of CFG stock opened at $38.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citizens Financial Group has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $41.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.87.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $424,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,606.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 416,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,890,000 after purchasing an additional 60,811 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 124,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after buying an additional 65,836 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 86,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $318,000. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

Recommended Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.