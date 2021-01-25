Wedbush Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) – Stock analysts at Wedbush increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report issued on Thursday, January 21st. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.62. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FITB. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.71.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $30.90 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.63. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $32.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.99%.

In related news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $219,385.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,983.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 28,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 173,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.3% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

